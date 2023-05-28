Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Donald Schroeder, 92

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Donald Schroeder, 92, passed away May 24, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was born on January 22, 1931, to Henry and Anna Schroeder.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Miller Funeral Home-Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 58 years, Lois Schroeder; two sons, Jay (Karen) Schroeder and Mark Schroeder, both of Sioux Falls; a sister, Mary (Bernie) Hostler of Grand Island; and two grandchildren, Abby and Ethan Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Schroeder.

Full obituary at millerfh.com