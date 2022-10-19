Donald Young, 91

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Donald E. Young, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Airforce and United Veteran's Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to his family for future designation.