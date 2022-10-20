Donald Young, 91

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Donald E. Young, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Airforce and United Veteran's Honor Guard.

Memorials are suggested to his family for future designation.

Donald was born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Hubbell, son of Albert and Mabel (Slagle) Young. He received his education from Hubbell High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Donald attended the Omaha School of Barbers and graduated in 1950. He was employed as a barber in Lincoln and Fairbury before enlisting in the United States Airforce. Donald served for 23 years and was honorably discharged in 1974. Following his service in the Airforce, Donald settled in Fairbury where he managed the Elks Club.

On Dec. 22, 1984, he married Marcellene “Marcy” M. Tesmer. They made their home in Grand Island where Donald was employed by the Mutual of Omaha for ten years. He and Marcy enjoyed wintering in Arizona, leaving every year sooner and sooner it seemed, until Marcy's passing in 2011.

He truly was a family man, as he so much enjoyed being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially loved going out to eat a good ribeye dinner with his family (but no croutons on his salad). When asked how the steak was, he'd reply “Wonderful, Wonderful.”

He loved his “Huskers” and would watch the '95 Championship game over and over. Surprisingly he never wore the tape out.

In his latter years he enjoyed being able to sit on the deck or back porch and watch the birds or whatever else that might be going on. He had his special chair, as he called it- his “supervisors” chair, to make sure that whomever he was “supervising” was doing it correctly.

Wherever he would go he made friends, as he was just that kind of guy. So many times, the people he got to know would say how much they loved his laugh, his stories, his kindness, they just plain loved being around him.

There are so many wonderful stories about Don that could be a written, but we will have to leave those to be told around a good ole ribeye! And just recall how good is it, Don? Wonderful, Wonderful.

His legacy is cherished by his children, Don (Lisa) Young Jr. of Morrison, Colo., Donna (Jamie) Meyer of Fremont, and Regina Duffey of Angleton, Texas; step-children, Tim (Roxie) Tesmer of Lincoln and Michael Tesmer of Omaha; nine grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous friends and family.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; parents; brothers, Harold and Dale; and sister, Ellen.