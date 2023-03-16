Donna Andersen, 82

LINCOLN — Donna Jean Andersen, 82, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on March 12, 2023, at Summer Place in Lincoln with her family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W 7th Street in Grand Island. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Pastor Steven Peeler will be officiating.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, 411 O Street in St. Paul, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Donna was born to Thorwald and Mildred (Pedersen) Christensen in Dannebrog May 2, 1934.

She was baptized June 10, 1934, and confirmed Nov. 6, 1949, in the Lutheran faith. She received her education in Dannebrog and graduated in 1951.

She married Alvin Andersen on April 14, 1957, in Hastings. They lived in the Dannebrog and Cairo areas before retiring in Grand Island. Alvin passed away in 2003. Donna loved being a homemaker, later she worked at the Grand Island VA Hospital for several years. She enjoyed reading, especially Romance Novels and Louis L ‘Amor Books, bowling, fishing, gardening and playing cards. She enjoyed studying her Danish Sister Hood (which she was very proud of) and she was very interested in genealogy. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spoiling her grandchildren. She has been a member of Messiah Lutheran Church since August 29, 1982.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children and spouses, Deb and Mike Coleman of Grand Island and Randy and Janelle Andersen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda, Dustin, Katherine, Olivia, Alana and Elizabeth; eight great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Sharon Christensen of Osceola.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Alvin.