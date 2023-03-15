Donna Andersen, 88

Donna Jean Andersen, 88, of Grand Island, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Lincoln.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church - 122 West 7th Street in Grand Island. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Pastor Steven Peeler will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home - 411 O Street in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

More details will follow.