Donna Berst, 84

ST. PAUL — Donna Jean Berst, 84, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. She was a strong-hearted woman who endured nearly 10 years of dialysis. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Interment will be in the South Logan Cemetery in rural St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the family for later designation.

Donna was born on Feb. 18, 1939, to Arthur and Elsie (Zlomke) Burkhardt in Palmer. She was raised in Palmer and attended school in Merrick County. She was united in marriage to Harold Berst on Sept. 13, 1959 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. The couple made their home in Cushing where they raised their daughter, Pamela. In 1987, the family moved to Crete after Pam graduated from high school. In 2000, they moved back to Palmer area. Throughout her life, she was a homemaker/farm wife for many years as well as a CNA at the Crete Manor, and a babysitter.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer and was a member at the church her entire life. She was an amazing baker who loved to make desserts and entertain company and guests. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing BINGO, and she was an avid circle word puzzle finder. She had a passion for sending cards to her loved ones and always remembering those important dates. She was known for always having a pen in her hand and listening to her polka music. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Spencer Curry of Palmer; grandchildren, Russell Wagner and Nicholas Wagner, both of Palmer; step-grandchildren, Paul and Alicia Curry of Columbus, Danielle and Mitch Dubbs of Grand Island; five step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Bob Burkhardt of St. Paul, Gary and Sue Burkhardt of St. Paul, and Rick Burkhardt of Central City; sisters and brother-in-law, Darlene Miller of Grand Island and Carolyn and Paul Scarborough of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Charlotte Berst of Grand Island; numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant children, Kenneth Dale and Jean Marie; twin brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Eilene Burkhardt; brother, Gene Burkhardt; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Arlan Peetz; brothers-in-law, Delbert Miller, Delbert Berst, and Ed Berst; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Howard Koth.

