Donna Longenecker

Donna Lybarger Longenecker, 88

Donna F. Lybarger Longenecker, 88, of Grand Island, died Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Pastor Mike Bremer will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are welcome to sign Donna's guestbook online at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Donna was born Oct. 8, 1933, west of Ansley, on a farm to Leo W. and Blanche T. (Hammer) Anderson. She was educated at a country school in Ansley till she was eight years old. She moved with her parents to Arcadia. They lived on farms around Arcadia until her parents moved into town where she continued her education and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1951. Donna married Glenn J. Lybarger on July 13, 1951, in Ainsworth. They lived on farms in and around Kearney until 1961, when the family moved to Grand Island. Donna was a housewife and mother to her family, babysat and took in ironing for people. She started working at Delicious Foods on June 14, 1971, as a packer of onion rings. She worked herself up to the position of Production Supervisor, retiring on Aug. 19, 1993. Donna was a member of Harvest Time Baptist Church where she was a pianist and organist. She also enjoyed going to Park Place Nursing Home to sing and play hymns on the piano for the residents. For pleasure Donna and Glenn enjoyed camping and visiting the different churches whenever they were camped. Glenn passed away Jan. 6, 1997.

On Aug. 14, 1999, she married Ernest Longenecker. They were married for 9 years until his passing on Nov. 13, 2008.

Donna loved the Lord and enjoyed her golden years as a member of Third City Christian Church. She tried to attend every “Young at Heart” Wednesday Bible study and was on their prayer chain. She read her Bible every day and prayed for her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading inspirational books and lending them to the ladies at church.

Survivors of the immediate family include her two daughters, Bernice F (Mike) Harris of Grand Island, Diane M Matthews of Indianapolis, Ind; son, James F Lybarger of Grand Island; six grandchildren, Stacy (Matt) Harris, Wendy (Chad) Gerk, Jason (Britni) Harris, Tiaris (James) Edmonds, Alyssah Matthews, and Theo (Andrew) Matthews; nine great-grandchildren, Justin (Kierstin) Shunkwiler, Ashley (Zaden) Carey, Dylan Harris, Carson Harris, Gavin Harris, Jaeden Matthews, Jakob Edmonds, Jaxon Edmonds, and Tristan Edmonds; two great-great-grandchildren, Maddox Carey and Holly Shunkwiler; one brother, Theo H Anderson; and two sisters, Mary K Stefka and Betty C Thompson. She also has many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Glenn J Lybarger Jr; both husbands; four brothers, Robert, Vernon, Ival and Keith Anderson; three sisters, Roberta Bland, Emma Stefka, and Cleo Peterson.