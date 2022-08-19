Donna Longenecker

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna F. Longenecker, 88, of Grand Island, NE, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center. Services will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Bremer will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are welcome to sign Donna's guestbook online at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

