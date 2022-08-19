Donna Longenecker

Donna F. Longenecker, 88, of Grand Island, NE, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center. Services will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Bremer will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are welcome to sign Donna's guestbook online at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
