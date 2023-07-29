Donna Mae Loomis, 83

KEARNEY — Donna Mae Loomis, 83, of Kearney, passed away July 17, 2023.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Kearney Cemetery.

Donna Mae was born February 27, 1940, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of John Henry Sims Sr. and Alma (Roesch) Sims. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958.

On October 12, 1958, she married Richard “Dick” Loomis in Grand Island. Donna Mae worked for Social Services in Colorado, at the Kearney Hub, and also Baldwin Manufacturing in Kearney, Nebraska.

Survivors include her sons, Theodore “Ted” Loomis and Douglas “Doug” Loomis, both of Kearney; a daughter, Cindy Loomis of Loveland, Colorado; her granddaughter, Radicese Williams and Bryce Lundahl of Loveland, and grandsons David Oliver and John Loomis, and great-granddaughters Idalysia Williams and Arya Lundahl, all of Loveland. She is also survived by three brothers, John, Jimmy and Sherrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Loomis, her parents, an infant son, Frederick Jerome Loomis, a twin to Theodore Loomis, and daughter Laurie Ann Loomis. Memorials should be sent to the Loomis family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.