Donna Lee (Bilon) Moyer died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2022, with family at her side. Full obituary was run earlier and is available at https://www.higbymortuary.com/moyerd0820.html .

Reminder that friends are invited to an informal celebration of her life from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 in her garden. A short remembrance will occur at 10 a.m.