Donna Scheinost, 78

Donna Fay Scheinost, 78, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

To honor Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Donna was born Jan. 1, 1944, at Lynch, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Pelc) Scheinost. She grew up in Spencer and graduated from Spencer High School, class of 1962.

She was an employee of Walmart in Grand Island for 30 years.

Those who will cherish her memory include her sister and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Robert Storjohann of O'Neill, Jeanette and Raymond Timmerman of Inman and Alberta and James Storjohann of O'Neill; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-law, Judy Scheinost of Osceola; and her two beloved fur babies, Daisy and Precious.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Scheinost; paternal grandparents, Frank and Josephine Scheinost; maternal grandparents, Frank and Elsie Pelc; niece, Jennifer Storjohann, great-nephew, Michael Storjohann; and great-niece, Heather Dow.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

