Doris Breckner, 94

HASTINGS — Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Visitation will be 1 from 6 p.m. with family present 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Village Senior Center or Good Samaritan Village Diner. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Doris's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Doris was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Cowles to Otto and Matilda (Detour) Portenier. She graduated from Guide Rock High School. Doris married Richard “Dick” Breckner on September 10, 1949, in Grand Island; he preceded her in death on May 19, 1988.

Doris was a secretary at Good Samaritan Village from 1975 until she retired in the late 1990s. She was a past member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Doris was very involved at the Eagle's Club and enjoyed dancing there. She was also a very avid shuffleboard player.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Breckner; sons, Richard “Rick” Breckner, Ronald “Ron” Breckner, and Rodney “Rod” Breckner; brothers, Dale Portenier, Glen Portenier, and Kenneth Portenier; and sisters, Gladys Havel, Irene Havel, and Ruth Peak.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Sharon Breckner of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Brenda (Breckner) Catlett of Hastings, grandchildren and spouses, Jason Goodijohn, Kendra and Mike Mero, Brent and Mindy Breckner, Mark Breckner, Michael Breckner.

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.