Doris Chlopek

Doris Chlopek, 94

FULLERTON — Doris Ellen Chlopek, 94, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

