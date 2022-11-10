Doris Chlopek, 94

FULLERTON — Doris Ellen Chlopek, 94, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Doris was born May 26, 1928, to Alfred W. and Emma D. (Provorse) Hellbusch at Timber Creek (west of Belgrade). She graduated from Belgrade High School in 1945. After, she taught at rural schools in Nance County. On Feb. 4, 1947, she married Ted J. Chlopek and they made their home in Fullerton. She also worked for Dr. James Maly in Fullerton and was the bookkeeper at St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. In 1980, she started the Flower Barrel in Fullerton and worked there for many years.

She loved gardening, interior designing, and making things more beautiful. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society, and Fullerton Chamber of Commerce.

She is survived by her children, Ted P. (Carolyn) Chlopek of Fullerton and Susan (David) Smith of Omaha; grandchildren, Stacey Chlopek, Gary (Adrian) Chlopek, Allen (Kate) Chlopek, Elizabeth (Christofer) Walsh, and Gregory (Lindsey) Smith; great-grandchildren, Jade Fusselman, Madison Ostrander, Tanner Ostrander, Elle Ostrander, and Katelyn (Tyler) Veldkamp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; twin brother, Donald (Joyce) Hellbusch; brothers, Edwin (Ellen) Hellbusch and Dale (Vera) Hellbusch; sisters, Helen (Walter) Shamblen, Lois (Robert) Hull, and Edna (Vaughn) Francis; her parents, Alfred and Emma Hellbusch; in-laws, Frank and Adeline Chlopek; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Claire (Finley) Redler, Joseph (Evangeline) Chlopek, Frank (Helen) Chlopek, Esther Modelski, Elinor (Walt) Alderson, Agnes Frakes, and Veronica (Tom) Shotkoski.