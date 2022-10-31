Doris Djernes

Doris Rathje Djernes, 96, of Phillips, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 3rd at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Pastor Rudy Flores will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Phillips Cemetery prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Phillips Cemetery or the Phillips Memorial Hall. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Doris Jane Rathje Djernes, the daughter of George and Anna (Sorensen) Jensen was born on December 13, 1925 at Phillips, Nebraska and passed away on October 29, 2022 at Phillips, Nebraska, at the age of 96.

She grew up in Phillips and graduate from Phillips High School in 1943. Doris worked in Washington, DC for the F.B.I. for six months. When she reached the age of 18, Doris attended nursing school at St. Francis. She was part of the Nursing Cadet Program.

On March 16, 1947, she married Donald Rathje. They had three children: Ed, Linda and Jane. Doris worked in the Surgery Department at the Lutheran hospital and then at St. Francis for many years. Don & Doris loved to go dancing. Don passed away on February 21, 1989.

On June 13, 1992, Doris was married to Carl Djernes. They loved to travel and go dancing. Carl passed away on March 27, 2001.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Donald Rathje and Carl Djernes; son-in-law, Ed Pavek and brothers, Edward, Kenneth and Ronald Jensen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Edward (Claudia) Rathje of Phillips, Linda (David) Strotman of Aurora and Jane Pavek of Bloomington, MN; 6 grandchildren, Travis Rathje of Phillips, Clinton (Mandi) Rathje of Walton, Becky (Chris) Peabody of Gretna and Matthew (Niki) Strotman of Bennington; 7 great-grandchildren, Faith, Isabella, Ava, Vivian, Blake, Sam and Luke and 4 step grandchildren, Laura, Jim, Todd and Patrice and other relatives and friends.