Doris Wilson, 84

Doris Wilson, 84, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Riverside Lodge.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Chapel of the Grand Island Free Church, 2609 South Blaine St. Pastor Dan Brenton will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Casual attire is requested. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Cremation will take place following the service with burial of ashes in the Hampton Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Doris was born on April 17, 1938, in Edgar the daughter of C. Earland and Beda E. (Roos) Larson. She was raised and received her education in Edgar where she graduated from high school. On July 7, 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles L. Wilson. They made Grand Island their home where Doris worked for the Grand Island Public Schools.

Some of Doris's enjoyments included flower gardening, bible study and fellowship with others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Charles “Lynn” (Rose) Wilson of Grand Island, Janis (John) Fredrickson of Schuyler, Michelle Stafford of Grand Island and Amy (Dustin) Javorsky of Sioux City, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and eight greatgrandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; five brothers; and four sisters.