 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doris Wilson

  • 0

Doris Wilson, 84

Doris Wilson, 84, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Riverside Lodge.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Chapel of the Grand Island Free Church, 2609 South Blaine St. Pastor Dan Brenton will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Cremation will take place following the service with burial of ashes in the Hampton Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts