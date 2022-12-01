Doris Wilson, 84
Doris Wilson, 84, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Riverside Lodge.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Chapel of the Grand Island Free Church, 2609 South Blaine St. Pastor Dan Brenton will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.
Cremation will take place following the service with burial of ashes in the Hampton Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.