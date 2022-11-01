Dorothy Adkinson

Dorothy was born on March 20, 1930, at the family home near Havens to E.M. “Jake” and Lillie (Strohbehn) Jacobsen. She went to a country school near her home until 8th grade where she then attended Silver Creek High School graduating in 1949. For 2 years, she taught at a country school to earn enough money to attend UNL where she graduated in 1955, earning a BS in home economics. Springview was her first teaching job where she also coached volleyball and sponsored any extracurricular activity involving girls as she was the only female high school staff member. Mullen lured her away to teach for one year before returning to Springview where she was united in marriage to Loyd Adkinson on Aug. 23, 1959. Two children were blessed to this union. In 1968, the family moved to Central City and Dorothy began a new teaching career as a Title One elementary teacher until her retirement following 31 years of teaching. Dorothy was affectionately known as “Witchy-Poo” at Halloween time as she loved to dress up as a witch and read to the elementary classes, and welcomed all to trick or treat at her house, and they did! Volunteering was a passion of Dorothy's. The American Cancer Society, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Litzenberg Thrift Shop, and United Methodist Church were some of her favorites. She was selected as The Republican NonPareil Person of the Year and Volunteer of the Year for the American Cancer Society.