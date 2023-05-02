Dorothy Ann Lemburg, 95

AURORA — Dorothy Ann Lemburg, 95, of Aurora, formerly Grand Island, passed away on April 26, 2023, at East Park Villa Assisted Living in Aurora.

Per her wishes, no services are planned. All Faiths funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.

Dorothy was born December 7, 1927 in Rockville, to Harry and Laura (Carstens) Lemburg. She is a 1945 graduate of Loup City High School.

Dorothy was a successful businesswoman for Dial Financial (NKA Wells Fargo) for 30 years, where she was a Systems Coordinator. After retirement, she worked part time for a florist in Des Moines, Iowa. She enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure, managing to visit 48 states and travel abroad, touching the lives of all she met.

She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, and Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa, before returning to her roots in Grand Island. She was a member of the Liederkranz and Platt Duetsche. She was passionate about playing cards and a member of many card clubs and enjoyed the many friendships she made through them. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and enjoyed bingo, reading, interior decorating and entertaining.

She cherished time spent with her family, attending every big event possible, and sharing stories of her childhood and travel adventures. She delighted in trips to the casinos with friends and family. Dorothy is fondly remembered for playing Santa Claus to many of her great nieces and nephews for years, and for teaching them the value of hard work and saving. She is a beloved Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory include six nephews, Ronald (Ruth) Ashby, Harold Ashby, David Ashby, Dale (Mary) Bernth, Rodney (Lila) Bernth, and Daniel (Jackie) Bernth; four nieces, Kathleen Dorszynski, DeAnn (Ed) Epling, Colleen (Mike) Kleier, and Kristy Lemburg; and three additional generations of nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Virgil and Orville Lemburg; and three sisters, Bernice (Harry) Bernth, Delores (Norbert) Dorszynski, and Arlene (Woodsen) Ashby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society.

