Dorothy Bonczynski, 90

FARWELL — Dorothy Mae (Brahatcek) Bonczynski, 90, of Farwell, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Father Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, with a Rosary at 10, prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the American Heart Association, or the Donor’s Choice.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.