Dorothy Bonczynski, 90

FARWELL — Dorothy Mae (Brahatcek) Bonczynski, 90, of Farwell, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Father Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church with a Rosary at 10.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the American Heart Association, or the Donor’s Choice.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Dorothy was born on August 26, 1933, in Farwell, Nebraska, to Frank and Josephine (Tuma) Brahatcek. She grew up and attended school in Farwell. She was united in marriage to Stanley Bonczynski in 1951. The couple lived in California for three years before moving to a farm in Howard County in 1953. The couple moved to Farwell in 1972. Stan passed away in 1994.

She was a wonderful homemaker who was known for her amazing potato dumplings and kolaches. Dorothy worked for Elstermeier Floral in St. Paul for three years. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul Thrift Store. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell, Catholic Daughters, and the Western Fraternal Lodge.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, growing flowers, fishing, and collecting owls. Dorothy showed her love for her family by making one or two quilts for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also donated quilts to other relatives and to the nursing homes. Dorothy made a quilt or two for every kid, grandkid and great-grandkid as a representation of her love and impact on her family. She also gave all relatives a quilt and donated quilts to the nursing/care homes in St. Paul. She loved polka music and you could always find her listing to it when you went to visit her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Tom Pirnie of Grand Island; a son, Steve Bonczynski of St. Paul; a grandson, Jim Pirnie of Grand Island; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Brayden, Madison, and Tenley Pernie; a granddaughter, Tracy Bonney-Haenke (Kraig) of Prior Lake, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bonney, Quinn Bonney, Gia Haenke, Lucie Haenke, Lydia Haenke, and Cullen Haenke; a great-grandson, Scott Bonczynski of St. Paul; plus, numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Brahatcek; her husband, Stan; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Anna Bonczynski; her siblings and spouses, Valeria and Willard Ross, Clarence and Marilyn Brahatcek, Dale and Darlene Brahatcek, Raymond and Pat Brahatcek, and Dwayne Brahatcek; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Irene and Richard Woitalewicz and Ernestine and Clarence Schmidt.

