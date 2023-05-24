Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dorothy Dudney, 88

HASTINGS — Hastings resident Dorothy Dudney, 88, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with the Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, with family present, at Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. The family requests memorials be directed to Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation, Hastings First United Methodist Church, or Hastings Second Presbyterian Church.

The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Dorothy was born May 9, 1935, in Palmer, Nebraska, the daughter of Frederick L. and Nellie Russell Forbes. She grew up on the family farm outside of Palmer and graduated from Fullerton High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1953. She then attended and graduated from Hastings College and Mary Lanning School of Nursing.

On April 22, 1956, Dorothy married Duane Dudney. Dorothy worked on every unit of the hospital before becoming the hospital nursing supervisor. Upon retirement, she was called back to volunteer at the front entrance of the hospital as she knew where to direct every patient and kept in contact with all of the doctors and nurses. She volunteered until her final retirement at age 85.

Dorothy was a lifelong United Methodist and was very active in the United Methodist women’s groups. She grew up in 4-H and went on to organize her daughter’s 4-H group and remained active in the organization for an additional 12 years. She was an avid gardener and loved the Garden Club and her precious knockout roses. For several years she was State Officer in the Nebraska Nurses Association.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, John (Karen) Forbes, Grand Island; sister-in-law, Jaci Miller, Central City; children, Debra (Bruce) Taylor, Lincoln, and Doug (Donna) Dudney, Omaha; grandchildren, Anders (Amy) Nelson, Benton (Shelley) Nelson, Christopher (Lauren) Nelson, Daniel (Candiace) Dudney, and David (Johnna) Dudney; eight wonderful great-grandchildren, Lilah, Adeline, Eloise, and Georgia Nelson, Stella and Henry Nelson, Calen and Alayna Dudney; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane; and her sister, Marilyn.