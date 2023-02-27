Dorothy Goc, 94

LOUP CITY — Dorothy E. Goc, 94, of Loup City, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Mark Maresh will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. sodality rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the Ashton Fire Department or the Loup City EMT's.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Dorothy was born on Jan 30, 1929, on the family farm near Ashton, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Nowicki) Hurt. She attended District No. 26 Sherman County rural school.

She was united in marriage to Leonard Wrzsinski on Nov. 25, 1946, at Ashton. The couple lived in St. Paul until moving to a farm southwest of Farwell. Leonard died Aug. 23, 1969.

She was united in marriage to Clarence Goc on June 5, 1971, at Rockville. The couple lived on a farm south of Ashton, where Dorothy worked side-by-side with Clarence until his sudden death on Aug. 13, 1990.

In 1991, she moved into Loup City to be near her sisters, Van and Margie, and worked at Rose Lane Home in the activities department for four years. She continued to live in her home until September 2018, when she moved to Rose Lane Home assisted living, Rose Court.

She was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church and its CCW and Rosary Sodality. She also belonged to the K.Y.N. Extension Club.

She enjoyed taking many bus tours to places of interest like Colorado, San Antonio, St. Louis, Branson, Las Vegas and many other states throughout the US.

She also enjoyed driving her Buick to church, shopping, doctors visits, shopping, dinner with senior citizens, shopping, breakfast at the Sweet Shoppe with friends and family, and taking road trips.

She is survived by her brother and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marilyn Hurt of Ashton and Maxine Hurt of Ashton; two sisters, Margie Kuszak of Loup City and Lorraine Wahl of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings and in-laws, Arnold and Marguerite Hurt, Clemence and Angeline Hurt, Evelyn and Tony Roscynialski, Evangeline and Andy Goc, James Hurt, Ernie Kuszak and Lew Wahl.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.