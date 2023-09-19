Dorothy M. Kincheloe, 94

GRAND ISLAND — Dorothy M. Kincheloe, 94, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Cedars on Broadwell.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Dan Naranjo officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Dorothy was born February 13, 1929, in Ainsworth to George and Frances (Howerton) Ottman. She attended school in Overton.

On August 27, 1945, she was united in marriage to Alfred Kincheloe. To this union three children were born. The couple lived in Lexington until they moved to Grand Island in 1958. Dorothy worked for JCPenney’s, Kmart and other stores around the area. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by daughter, Sherryl Noble; a son, Gale (Wanda) Kincheloe; her grandchildren, Lori Kincheloe, Greg Kincheloe, Fawnda Little, Troy Olsen and Bruce Noble; her great-grandchildren, Tristin, Tasia, Taylin, Tarynann, Sierra, Chance, Kimberly and Kyle; one great-great-grandson; and a lifelong friend, Jackie Shada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; a son, Jerry Kincheloe; a granddaughter, Kimberly Olsen; a son in-law, Bruce Noble; two brothers, Robert and Leo Ottman; three sisters, Lula Arnold, Leona Agnew and Evelyn Beins; and a sister- and brother-in-law, Marge Adle and Gerald Kincheloe.