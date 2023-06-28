Dorothy M. Latter, 86

MINDEN — Dorothy M. Latter, 86, of Minden, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home surrounded in love by her family.

Dorothy Mae (Kuehn) Latter was born on May 14, 1937, in Minden to Gustav and Florence (Merklein) Kuehn. She grew up in the Heartwell area and attended school at Minden High School, graduating with the class of 1954.

Dorothy was united in marriage to George Latter in 1958 in Minden and to this union three children were born: Brenda, Wendy, and Griff. The family made their home in the Minden area and the couple later divorced. She held several successful sales positions throughout the years, living in Kearney, Omaha, Littleton, Colorado, and then retiring in Grand Island.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Churches in Minden and St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, and the local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group in Grand Island. She actively volunteered with Meals on Wheels, LWML, Minden Opera House, Kearney County Historical Society and Kearney County Health Services Auxiliary in Minden.

She enjoyed socializing and participating in Bible study with friends. She would stop in her tracks to admire and pet any dog, but her family was most important to her. Dorothy loved all animals, especially her “grand-dogs”. She would sit for hours watching the birds on her feeder and bird bath.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Griff (Amy) Latter of Minden; daughters, Brenda Latter of Overland Park, Kansas, and Wendy (Dave) Kenton of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Erin Latter, and Rachel (Kyle) Dougherty; a great-grandson, Theo Dougherty; a brother, Roger Kuehn; a sister, Elvera “Alfie” (Lanny) Moore; her beloved kitten, Jackie Diana; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Rowan Dougherty; and sister-in-law, Eldean Kuehn.

A memorial book signing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Becker officiating. Private family inurnment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery. The service will be streamed to the St. Paul Lutheran Church YouTube page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com