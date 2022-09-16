Dorothy Schneider, 96

BURWELL — Dorothy Marie Schneider, 96, of Burwell, passed into her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Valley County Health Systems Hospital in Ord.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Congregational Church in Burwell. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Pastor Alan Petersen will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

Dorothy was born Feb. 17, 1926, to William and Rosetta (Lakin) Gaukel. Dorothy married Antone “Tony” Schneider on Jan. 25, 1946, in Belleville, Kan. Tony died on Nov. 8, 2009.

Dorothy is survived by four children, Jean and Henry Dunbar of Lincoln, Bob and Jeanine Schneider of Rawlins, Wyo., Duane and Peggy Schneider of Burwell and Gayle and Bernard Dunbar of Comstock; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four sisters-in-law, Patsy Gaukel of Burwell, Nan Gaukel of Valley, Emily Becker of Broken Bow and Irma Rief of Burlingame, Calif.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one granddaughter, Kari Schneider; two brothers, Harry Gaukel and Bill Gaukel; and two sisters, Doris Wilson and Genevieve Udell.