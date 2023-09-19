Dorothy Shultz, 96

RAVENNA — Dorothy Shultz, 96, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died September 9, 2023, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at the United Congregational Church, 405 Bismark Road in Grand Island, with Pastor Andy Springer officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna,

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Dorothy’s memory to St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born on July 1, 1927, in rural Buffalo County to Charles and Sophia (Kriehau) Pokorney. She grew up in Ravenna and received her education at rural elementary and Ravenna schools.

She was united in marriage to Allen Shultz Sr. on February 10, 1945, at Smith Center, Kansas. The couple lived in Ravenna where she was a homemaker. Dorothy also lived in North Platte, Nebraska, and most recently Grand Island.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Hopkins of Ravenna; a son, Allen (Barbara) Shultz Jr. of Azusa, California; her grandchildren, Scott and Lisa Hopkins of Wichita, Kansas, Angela (Hopkins) Pierce-Lee and Rob Lee of Marquette, Nebraska, William and Amanda (Shultz) Robins of Granite Bay, California, and Dustin and Andrea (Modereger) Shultz of Mission Viejo, California; and her great-grandchildren, Brian, Austin, Colton, Brody, Makai, Madeline, and Marcus.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 12 siblings, Mary, Frank, Francis, George, Catherine, Ann, Elizabeth, Charles Jr., Marge, infant brother William, and Rosella; a son-in-law, Dennis Hopkins; and a grandson-in-law, Scott Pierce.