Douglas Barber, 67

BLAIR — Doug Barber, 67, of Blair, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Blair.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 750 Angels Share Drive, on the former Dana College Campus in Blair.

Visitation will be prior to the service.

Douglas James Barber was born October 26, 1955, in Ord, to Lynn “Clair” and Betty (Thompson) Barber. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1974. He earned an English degree from Sioux Falls College in South Dakota and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Doug worked at newspapers most of his life, including the Grand Island Daily Independent, the Ord Quiz, and the Blair Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise. He also worked for the Associated Press in Omaha for one year. He recently worked at MACC in Blair and taught English composition classes part time at Iowa Western Community College.

Doug is survived by his wife, Patricia; and their children: Betsy (Andrew) O’Malley, Conrad (Stephanie) Barber, and Daniel Barber; his grandson, Marlow, and another on the way; mother, Betty; brothers: Brad (Pat) Barber and Jeff (Monica) Barber; sister-in-law, Ada Barber; his wife’s siblings: Kathy (Roger) LaFeber, Mike (Charlotte) Waters, Jim (Sandy) Waters, and Barb Waters; many nieces and nephews and their families and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Greg Barber; sister, Sandy Larkin and her husband Jim; and his wife’s parents, Bill and Darlene Waters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Crane Trust in Wood River, the Washington County Food Pantry in Blair, or Christ Lutheran Church.