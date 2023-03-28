‘Doug' Derner, 61

ST. PAUL — Douglas G. “Doug” Derner, 61, of St. Paul, died Sunday, March 2023, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, after courageously battling a degenerative brain disease.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

More details will appear later.