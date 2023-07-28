Doug Stevenson, 60
GRAND ISLAND — Doug "Doc" Stevenson, 60, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on July 26, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.
