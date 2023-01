Douglas Codner, 74

WOOD RIVER — Douglas L. Codner, 74, of Wood River, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.