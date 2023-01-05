Douglas Codner, 74

WOOD RIVER — Douglas Lester Codner,74, passed away at his home in Wood River on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Derek Apfel, CFC will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Doug was born Sept. 8, 1948, to Robert and Luetta (Dubbs) Codner. He grew up on the family farm between Wood River and Alda. He attended Schauppsville Country School and graduated from Wood River High School in 1967.

On March 16, 1968, Doug married the love of his life Karen Allan at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island. In 1968, Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. Following his service, they settled in the Wood River area where they farmed for almost 50 years. Doug and Karen's family grew and they welcomed three children into their family, Christy, Mark, and Jennifer.

Doug was an active supporter of Fonner Park from the time its doors opened. He enjoyed visiting the casinos in Council Bluffs and Las Vegas as well as playing poker and pinochle with his friends. Doug was a member of Legion Post 314 for over 50 years, and he served as Post Commander and Adjutant during that time. He also was part of the VFW, Wood River Lions Club, Wood River Country Club, Saddle Club, the Platte Duetsche and a Purple Heart Member.

Doug had a great love for the outdoors and spent his time hunting and fishing. He continued to share those joys with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Codner of Wood River; children, Christy and Greg Burnett, Mark and Brenda Codner, all of Wood River, and Jenny and Phillip Wagoner of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, Kortni, Nathan, Kiley, Baylie, Rylee, Mason and Joel; and mother-in-law, Dolores Allan.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine Thomsen; and brothers, Donald and Jerry Codner.

