‘Doug' Derner, 61

ST. PAUL — Douglas G. “Doug” Derner, 61, of St. Paul, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, after courageously battling a degenerative brain disease.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Doug was born on July 29, 1961, at Burwell, the son of Ronald A. and Gayle L. (Conard) Derner. In 1964, the family moved to St. Paul were Doug received his education at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School and graduated from St. Paul High School with the class of 1979.

After graduation he began working for Falk Welding and Irrigation and later working for Smith Welding, both in St. Paul. In 1988, he began working at Hornady Manufacturing in Grand Island as a ballistician for over 30 years, until his health forced him to retire.

He was united in marriage to Rene C. Ackles on Oct. 8, 1983, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Paul where they raised their three children.

Doug was a true outdoorsman as he loved hunting, fishing, camping and trap and skeet shooting.

He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul, the St. Paul Volunteer Fire department for oved 20 years, Single Action Shooting Society and Pheasants Forever.

He is survived by his wife, Rene of St. Paul; children and spouses, Jared and Megan Derner of St. Paul, Jenna Derner and Austin Backer of Randolph and Joelle Derner of Omaha; two grandchildren, Lincoln Elliot Derner and Everly Wren Derner, both of St. Paul; his father and his wife, Ron and Jan Derner of St. Paul and his mother-in-law, Oline Ackles of Scotia.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Logan Derner; his mother, Gayle Derner; sister, Tammy DeLunger McKain; grandparents, Walter and Ella Conard and Alfred and Vera Derner; and his father-in-law, Dwight Ackles.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Doug's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.