Douglas L. Stevenson, 60

GRAND ISLAND — Douglas L. ‘Doc’ Stevenson, 60, of Grand Island, died on July 26, 2023 at CHI Health St Francis.

A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Platt Duetsche; casual dress requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Doug was born on October 14, 1962, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Lewis and Louise (Slingsby) Stevenson. He grew up in Lexington, Nebraska and received his education at Kearney State College. He was united in marriage to Jana Gilley on December 16, 1996, in Grand Island, Nebrska. The couple lived in Grand Island, where he owned and operated his own lawn service business.

Sports were a big part of Doug’s life. He played a never-ending amount of baseball, basketball, and football, before he transitioned to a coach. He coached both of his sons’ baseball, basketball, and football teams. His accomplishments include, but are not limited to, being a founding member of the Grand Island Riverdogs organization, coaching Home Federal Senior Legion teams, and Grand Island Central Catholic basketball teams, and was a player/coach in a professional basketball league overseas. Doc was also a familiar face on the basketball court as a long-time official for the NSAA.

Survivors cherishing his memory include sons, Phoenix Stevenson (Ellie Deckert) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Vann Stevenson of Grand Island; brothers, CL Stevenson (Chris Seberger) of Grand Island, and Dan Stevenson of Newton, Kansas; a sister, Kay (Tim) Hansen of Seward, Nebraska; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, former players, coaches and a whole host of friends.

Preceded in death by mother and stepfather, Louise and Don Fiene; father, Lewis Stevenson; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Stevenson.