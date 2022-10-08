Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Martinsen

Dr. Andy Martinsen, 73

ST. PAUL — Dr. Andrew “Andy” L. Martinsen, 74, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at the Independence House in Lincoln.

Liturgy of the Word services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

His family asks that if you are so moved to please make a donation in his memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's. You may donate online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Andy was born on March 28, 1948, in Primrose, to Roy and Henrietta (Sunderland) Martinsen. After receiving his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Kansas State University in 1973, he practiced veterinary medicine for more than 45 years in St. Paul.

In 1971, he married Laura Dobson, and they raised two sons, Erik and Justin, and a daughter, Andrea. In 2005, he married Teresa Valasek.

Andy had a lifelong love of animals. Besides his veterinary practice, he raised cattle and horses. He participated in team penning events and was an active golfer and member of the St. Paul Country Club, throughout his life. He enjoyed his veterinary practice and clients and remained working at the Martinsen Vet Clinic in St. Paul until he was no longer able to in early 2020, due to his long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Martinsen of St. Paul; children and families, Erik and Rosa Martinsen and son, Roland of Hahira, Ga., Justin Martinsen and fiancée, Amy Clark and children, Daesia, Taytum, Evan, Jackson and Rylan of Lincoln, and Andrea Martinsen of Atlanta, Ga; Teresa's children and families, Neal and Lindsey Martinsen and Eizley and Kinzey of Hickman and Bradley and Courtney Martinsen and Aubree and Brantley of St. Paul; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Ann Martinsen of Taylor and William and Kathy Martinsen of Primrose; and sister, Joy Smith of Richardson, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Teresa's daughter, Lynnze Martinsen; and brother-in-law, Cliff Smith.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Andy's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.