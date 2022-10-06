Dr. Andy Martinsen, 73

ST. PAUL — Dr. Andrew “Andy” L. Martinsen, 74, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at the Independence House in Lincoln.

Liturgy of the Word services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.