Duane Kamarad, 77

Duane A. Kamarad, 77, of Grand Island, passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

A Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from also at the funeral home. In honor of Duane's love of the Husker's, family request people wear Husker attire.

Duane was born on Sept. 26, 1945, in Loup City to Albert and Anna (Hrebec) Kamarad. He was raised and received his education in Ord until 1956, then moved to Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1963. After high school, Duane entered the United States Army Reserves, being deployed during the Viet Nam war and a member of the 295th Ordinance Company.

Duane started his career at Skagway as a cart pusher and worked his way up to Shipping/ Receiving Manager. He spent over 50 years at Skagway, retiring in 2010.

In his spare time, Duane enjoyed bowling, Husker football, playing cards, and Royals baseball. He was also a member of the ZCBJ Association, Lodge #112. Most of all, he enjoyed his visits with his fur baby, Izzy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Michelle Boyll, Brent Kamarad, and Shayla (Tyler) Bush; grandchildren, Megan, Bradley, Zared, Brayden, Claire, and Baylee; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Logan; aunt, Marie Farritor; friend and mother to Brent and Shayla, Janice; and numerous extended family.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

