Duane W. Scott, 70

ARCADIA — Duane W. Scott, 70, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with his family by his side while residing at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Arcadia Methodist Church. Rolen Sell and Darrell Dye will officiate. To honor Duane’s wishes, cremation will follow the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Lee Park Cemetery west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Gathering Place, Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department or the Arcadia Methodist Church.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Duane William Scott was born November 5, 1952, at Loup City, Nebraska, to William “Bill” and Gladys (Parker) Scott. He was raised in Arcadia and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1971.

Duane continued his education at Hastings Community College. He then worked at Reece Manufacturing in Hastings making tool dies. On August 26, 1972, Duane was united in marriage to JoAnn L. Walker at Arcadia,. They resided in Hastings for two years before settling in Arcadia.

In 1974, Duane returned to Arcadia and began farming the family farm west of Arcadia. In 1979, Duane and JoAnn made the farm their family home. Duane later worked for his brother Dave at Scott’s T.V. in Ord which later became, DASHCOM Satellite Service; working until his health caused him to retire.

Duane was active in the Arcadia area; instrumental in the restoration of the Gathering Place and built a float every year for the Fall Festival.

He was an avid gardener which contributed to him assisting his kids and grandkids with their 4-H projects. He played men’s softball; and coached women’s and kids baseball. Family boating, skiing and bowling were among the many activities he enjoyed. His passion was Derby Cars. Duane participated in many Demo Derbies; winning 19 out of 21 in 1979, and winning the State Derby Championship.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, JoAnn of Arcadia; their four children and spouses: Shelly and Kevin Keene of Omaha, Shannon and Mark Hendrickson of Broken Bow, Sheila Furgison of Cozad, and Shane and Krista Scott of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren: Katelyn Keene (Scott MacDonald), Chloe Herman (Mason Moore), Shay Herman (McKenna Palmer), Carson Keene, Shelby and McKenzie Furgison, and Shelton, Hadley and Brogan Scott; an expected great-grandchild, baby MacDonald; a brother, Dan “Boone” Scott of Arcadia; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Irene Walker of Ord and Cindy and Curt Nagel of Goddard, Kansas; two former sons-in-law: Charles Herman and Michael Furgison; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Sheryl Scott; a brother-in-law, Gary Walker; his parents-in-law, Don and Louise Walker; and his beloved wiener dog, Squirt.