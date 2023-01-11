Dwayne Semm, 72

Dwayne Allen Semm, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veteran's Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.

Dwayne was born on May 11, 1950, to John and Dorthy (Moll) Semm in Grand Island. He grew up in Grand Island with his sister, Dianna and graduated from Northwest High School in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served until November 1972.

Shortly after his time in the military he moved to Lincoln where he worked at Archer-Daniels-Midland until his retirement in 2013. After his retirement, Dwayne spent his time working at a friend's ranch in the Sandhills near Halsey. Dwayne thoroughly enjoyed working with the cattle and living like a cowboy.

His pride and joy was his dog Fred, a spunky Basenji. Dwayne's other enjoyments included hunting, camping, car racing, and gardening. A perfect day would involve enjoying the sunrise outside in nature and bantering with friends. When Dwayne was not trying to catch the next big buck, you could find him in the pit crew at the local racetrack. Dwayne loved to be a jokester, and many friends and relatives will remember his light hearted humor. He was a simple man, who was happy to be in the moment and would help others out when needed. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Dianna Semm of Grand Island; special nieces, Stacy (Wade) Nez and Sara (Alex) Erickson; great-nephews and nieces, Iziah, Zaden, Ana, Emmy and Kain; friend and loyal pal for many years, Marty Berge; and several cousins and friends.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved dog, Fred.