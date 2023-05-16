Dwight Humphrey, 77

GILTNER — Dwight Humphrey, 77, of Giltner, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Dwight’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Giltner United Methodist Church. Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Giltner Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Giltner United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made in care of family to designate at a later date.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Dwight Harvey Humphrey, the son of Harold and DeVonne (Scobie) Humphrey was born on December 8, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, and passed away at Grand Island, Nebraska, on May 13, 2023, at the age of 77.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Giltner High School and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a bachelor of science degree in Animal Science. Dwight was drafted into the Vietnam War and served from 1968 until 1970 in SP 5, Company B, 1 st Battalion, Infantry Division in Vietnam, when he was honorably discharged.

On August 2, 1970, Dwight married Janet Hughbanks at Lexington, Nebraska. They had two children, Jennifer and Jason. They farmed south of Giltner. Dwight was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion, and the Hamilton County Ground Water Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Susan Kay Humphrey and brother-in-law, Jerome Twibell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Janet of Giltner; two children, Jennifer Humphrey (Ramon Salazar) of River Forest, Illinois, and Jason (Mandy) Humphrey of Giltner; two grandchildren, Camden Humphrey and Marshall Humphrey; his step-grandchildren, Chase Kaczor and Kinley Kaczor; a sister, Sondra Twibell of Glennville, Georgia; a brother-in-law, James Hughbanks; and other relatives and friends.