Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dwight Humphrey, 77

GILTNER — Dwight Humphrey, age 77, of Giltner, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Dwight’s wishes were to be cremated.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Giltner United Methodist Church. Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.Thursday at the Giltner United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made in care of family to designate at a later date.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.