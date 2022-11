Dwight Wardrip, 79

JULESBURG, Colo. — Dwight Lee Wardrip, 79, of Julesburg, Colo., passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14 at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

More details will follow.