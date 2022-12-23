 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl Potter

Earl Potter, 93

Earl D. Potter, 93, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Tabitha At The Landing in Lincoln.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Earl's obituary page on All Faiths Funeral Home webpage. Entombment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Following the committal service, reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

More details will appear later.

