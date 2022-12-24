Earl Potter, 93

Earl D. Potter, 93, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Lincoln. This resulted in a much-anticipated reunion with his wife Wilma in heaven.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Earl's obituary page on All Faiths Funeral Home webpage. Entombment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Following the committal service, a reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Earl Dewane Potter Jr. was born on May 17, 1929, in a farm house south of Cozad to Earl D. Sr. and Blanche K. (Mundell) Potter. He attended a one-room country school through the 8th grade. Earl graduated from Cozad High School in 1946, and started farming in 1947. Earl proudly served in the U.S. Navy beginning in September 1950. He was honored to be in the Great Lakes Naval Blue Jackets Choir. In February 1951, he was assigned to the USS Luzon ARG 2, a repair ship stationed in Japan. He served on the USS Luzon until his honorable discharge in October 1953. He then returned to farming.

On Feb. 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Wilma Pedersen Low at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. With his marriage to Wilma, he was blessed with son, Michael. The family grew again, welcoming daughter Bobbi later that year. He sold his farm in 1959, and managed a fertilizer business. In 1965, he purchased a hardware and appliance store in Cozad.

While living in Cozad he served as an elder, superintendent of Sunday school, and chairman of the board of trustees at First Presbyterian Church. He sang in the choir and, along with Wilma, sponsored Sr. High Fellowship. He joined the Independent Order of Odd Fellows at the age of 17 serving as all of the chairs. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and in 1962 became a charter member of the Elks Lodge in Cozad. Earl also served as President of the Cozad Chamber of Commerce.

In 1968, he and Wilma moved to Grand Island and started Potter's Appliance and a coin-op laundry route. Cherished friends were made on Plum Road, their home for over 40 years. They sold Potter's Appliance in 1980. Earl then sold real estate for 2 years. He traveled as a district manager for an appliance distributor, traveling western Nebraska. When they sold the coin-op laundry route in 2006, Earl finally retired.

Earl enjoyed antique and classic cars, belonging to the Vintage and Classic Wheels car club. His favorite car was “Blueberry”, a 1950 Ford. Earl and Wilma loved to travel; trips to Europe were a highlight.

Earl became a regular at the Grand Island YMCA over 30 years ago, after the first of two heart bypass surgeries. He continued his daily exercise routine until moving to Lincoln two years ago. He admitted that he didn't love to work out, but he loved all the friends he made along the way.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Bobbi (Rod) Adams; daughter-in-law, Myra “Mickie” Potter; grandchildren, Michelle (Jimmy) Stevens, Melissa (Jeffrey) McClure, Mike (Beth) Potter, Ashley (Dirk) Wiseman, and Brian Garey; step grandchildren, Dawson and Mason Adams; niece, Linda (Max) Wert; nephew, Lee (Linda) Potter; several great and great-great grandchildren; special friends and family made over his lifetime.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma; son, Michael; brother and sister-in-law, Geral and Ina Potter; sister and brother-in-law, LaVon and Larry McLaughlin; nephew, Kyle McLaughlin.