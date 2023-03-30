Earl ‘Lee' Samples, Jr.
December 8, 1949 – March 28, 2023
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 followed by 11 a.m. at West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.
Interment will be at Hillcrest, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Homeward Trail Bible Camp.
