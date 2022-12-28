Edgar Rasmussen, 94

MARQUETTE — Edgar Rasmussen, 94, of Marquette, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Harvard Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at the St. John's Church in Kronborg. The Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Edgar Lee Rasmussen, the son of Otto and Clara (Andersen) Rasmussen, was born June 6, 1928, on the family farm near Kronborg and passed away in Harvard on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 94.

He attended country school. Edgar was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. He served on the church board, the county FSA board, was a member of the Marquette Lions for a short time.

Edgar married Doris Fenster on Feb. 5, 1950, at the E.U.B. Church in Marquette. They lived there their entire married life around the Kronborg area.

Edgar was a mechanic. He like to work on things to get them in running order. If he couldn't get it going with a piece of iron and a bolt, he just threw it in the iron pile. His greatest joy was farming. He liked to collect Allis Chalmers tractors. Edgar sold Pioneer Seed Corn for over 35 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are Doris, his wife of 72 years of Marquette; four children, Karen (Dale) Bamesberger of Hampton, Leslie Rasmussen of Hampton, Wesley (Glinda) Rasmussen of Aurora and Kim Larsen of Aurora; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and sister, Eva Schuers and her husband, Glen.