Edward Hoegren, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Edward L. “Ed” Hoegren, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Ed was born on June 29, 1939, in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, the only son of Lawrence Albert and Esther Mathilde Hoegren. His family moved to a farm near Marquette, where he enjoyed the day-to-day care for the land and animals.

After graduating High School, he enlisted in the Army National Guard of Nebraska on December 5, 1956. He served on the 134th Infantry of Nebraska. Ed was honorably discharged on December 4, 1959.

On October 24, 1979, he married Diane Glinsmann; they raised their family in the Grand Island area. He was employed at New Holland for over 30 years, running the tool and die machine.

“Fast Eddy” as he was known to the dirt track racing community, traveled to many different dirt tracks around Nebraska and Kansas. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Chicago Cubs fan. He shared his love of the Cubs with his children when they were young while attending games in Chicago.

Ed loved to care for his garden but was not a fan of the snakes. He enjoyed bowling, collecting John Deere die cast tractors, and taking care of his various vehicles. Ed was a hardworking, compassionate, humble man who loved his family deeply.

He is survived by his children, Duane Hoegren of Omaha, Wanda Hoegren of Aurora, Colorado, Darin Hoegren of Omaha, Kevin (Tammy) Glinsmann of Johnson Lake, and Brandon (Meghan) Hoegren of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Schlund of Panama City, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Diane on November 5, 2022; his parents; a daughter, Brenda Andrews; and a sister, Bee (Dean) Johnson.