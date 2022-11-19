Edward Liss, 81
FULLERTON — Edward Phillip Liss, 81, of Fullerton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post 151.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.