Edward Lyle Sevenker, 94

ORD — On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the age of 94 years, 1 month, 11 days, while residing at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, Nebraska, with his family by his side, Lyle finished his journey in faith and was given rest by his Savior from his labors, to await his glorious resurrection at the coming of the Lord.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ord. Pastor Adam Archer will officiate.

Military Honors will be presented at the church following the service by Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.Cremation will take place following the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Ord Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements; ordmemorialchapel.com

Edward Lyle Sevenker was born June 8, 1929, on Grandpa and Grandma Sevenker’s farm, 12 miles northeast, in the Sand Flats near Ord, Nebraska, to Edward and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Sevenker.

Edward, known to family and friends alike as Lyle, attended Clearview District 71 School, Homestead school, Plain Valley District 13 School, and graduated from Ord High School in 1948.

On July 16, 1951, he was united in marriage to Rose Ella Bartos at the Methodist Church in Burwell, Nebraska. To this union five children were born.

In September 1951, Lyle was drafted into the United States Army and assigned to the First Infantry Division. He served two years from 1951 to 1952; serving 20 months in Germany as an Army cook.

After returning from the Army, Lyle and Rose Ella made their home and farmed northeast of Ord. He worked for the Kokes Corporation for 45 years, with 15 of those years as the ranch manager. He retired in 1997, and continued to help neighbors with their farming needs up until he reached the age of 80.

Lyle and Rose Ella became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ord, through Holy Baptism and were welcomed to the Lord’s Table on the same day through the Rite of Confirmation on August 4, 1957.

Lyle was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and served in many capacities and roles within the church. He was a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion, and served on the Hospital Board for 10 years.

He was an avid Ord High School sports supporter and booster club member. He loved fishing, hunting, dancing, traveling and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with all his family members, and friends.

Grieving his death, cherishing his memory, and looking forward in faith to a joyful reunion before the Lord in Heaven, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Lyle and Loreen Sevenker of Ord and Lynn and Kris Sevenker of Grand Island; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynda and Rick Wilkinson of Omaha and Sue and Mike Blaha of Ord; eight grandchildren and spouses, Corey and Lora Sevenker, Christopher and Tracy Wilkinson, Craig and Ayleice Wilkinson, Carrie (Wilkinson) and Mike Bohnenkamp, Justin Sevenker and Jessica Isaac, Adam Sevenker and Brittney Brown, Jon and Elizabeth Blaha, Samantha (Blaha) and Kevin McKenna; 13 great-grandchildren, Christopher Wilkinson Jr., Juliette Wilkinson, Logan Wilkinson, Caylum Bohnenkamp, Lilly Bohnenkamp, Benjamin Sevenker, Reese Sevenker, Rowen Sevenker, Chase Blaha, Emma Blaha, Emilia McKenna, Miles McKenna, and Liam Lyle McKenna.; three sisters, Ramona Hasek of Fremont, Rita Barnes Tolen of Ord, and Betty Allen of Lincoln; one sister-in-law, Sharlene Wozniak of Bellevue; and many other extended family members and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Minnie Sevenker; his wife of 64 years, Rose Ella; a son, Timothy; a sister, Rose Marie Hruza; and many other loved ones.