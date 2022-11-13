Edwin Eilts

Edwin ‘Ed' Eilts, 97

Edwin “Ed” Eilts, 97, of Texas and central Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at The Bridges in Edinburg, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Central City, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church in Central City and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com

Ed is survived by his son, James (Maureen) Eilts of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and Carol Eilts of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marjorie; son, Robert Eilts; brother, William Eilts; and daughter-in-law, Linda Eilts.